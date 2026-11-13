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Dr. Krystal Player-Jackson named 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient
By Three18 Insider Staff,10 days ago
Dr. Krystal Player-Jackson, director of nursing at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, has been named the recipient of the 2026 ATHENA International Leadership Award. The Greater Shreveport Chamber announced Player-Jackson as this year’s honoree during the 36th Annual ATHENA Leadership Award Luncheon on Nov. 12. Ochsner LSU Health served as the presenting sponsor.