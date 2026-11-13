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The Secret-Keeper’s Shipwreck by Jess Wells
By No Comments1850 San FranciscoBook GiveawayGold Rush San FranciscoHistorical Fictionhistorical survival thrillerJess WellsReaders' FavoriteSilver Dagger Book ToursThe Secret-Keeper's Shipwreckwestern literary fiction,7 days ago
In Gold Rush San Francisco, an enterprising Irishman and his wife pose as undertakers to bury the secrets of the upper class and hide a gun-running business until they are targeted by vigilantes and the demand for land derails their operation. Title: The Secret-Keeper’s Shipwreck: Mayhem in Gold Rush San...