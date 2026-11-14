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Portland Public Schools superintendent recommends 10 schools for closure
By Elizabeth Miller,12 days ago
Portland Public Schools Superintendent Kimberlee Armstrong is proposing closing 10 Portland elementary schools over a two-year period, starting in fall 2027. Armstrong’s recommended plan is a revision of the district’s earlier proposals, which would have closed up to 14 schools. If the school board approves Armstrong’s recommendation, the...
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