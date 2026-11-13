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AUSD Announces School, District Events
10 days ago
If it’s fall, it’s high school play season, and Alameda High School and Encinal Jr. & Sr. High School both have excellent productions on deck this month. Alameda High School’s production this year is Emma, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. As a refresher, this romp follows the story of the clever, educated, and dangerously bored Emma Woodhouse, her matchmaking pursuits, and her own romantic adventures. You can see the show on November 13 or 14 at 7 p.m. at the Frederick Chacon Little Theater. Tickets are available on the Alameda High GoFan webpage.