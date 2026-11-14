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PPS school board starts independent ‘fact-finding’ effort into Signal reports
By Natalie Pate,11 days ago
The Portland Public Schools Board of Education is kickstarting an independent investigation into whether administrators from Oregon’s largest school district used an encrypted, unapproved texting app for official district business. Earlier this month, Willamette Week reported that district leaders, including Superintendent Kimberlee Armstrong, used the app Signal for nearly...