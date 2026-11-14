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Grounded flights nationwide mean uncertainty for travelers
By Montana Public Radio,12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded nearly all flights in the U.S. this afternoon, citing communication issues. The Bozeman Yellowstone and Missoula International airports posted announcements on their websites that stated in part, “All departing flights should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis by the FAA.”
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