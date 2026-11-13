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TRUAA Adoption Meet & Greet at PetSmart at The Rim Saturday
By Michelle Layton,8 days ago
Texas Round Up Animal Alliance is hosting a TRUAA Adoption Meet & Greet at PetSmart at The Rim in San Antonio Saturday, Nov. 14, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Anyone interested in adopting is asked to fill out an adoption application at www.truaa.org to get pre-approved BEFORE the event. This step will bring you one step closer to bringing home your new best friend!
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