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NCAA Football Games Today: Friday, November 13, 2026 Schedule, Kickoff Times and TV Channels
By Santiago Leon,4 days ago
College football fans have another Friday night of action as the 2026 NCAA football season continues. The NCAA football games today, Friday, November 13, 2026, include ranked programs UCLA and Houston. NCAA Football Games Today: November 13, 2026 Schedule. All kickoff times are Eastern. Matchup Kickoff TV. Florida State at...