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KPA! asking for the community’s help with Luna
By Michelle Layton,8 days ago
Kerr County Animal Control contacted Kerrville Pets Alive! around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday about a dog shot at close range with a life-threatening shoulder injury. With emergency veterinary care unavailable in Kerrville at that hour, Luna needed help in Boerne. Animal Control officers could not make the trip while covering calls across the county, so KPA! volunteers stepped in.