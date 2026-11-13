undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
4 Boston-Area Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Takeout Foods for Your Holiday Feast
By Michael Vyskocil,4 days ago
Several Boston-area restaurants are making your Thanksgiving meal easy. Guests can choose from takeout options spanning traditional turkey feasts, barbecue, Italian dishes, Greek pies, and seasonal sides and desserts. Tempt your taste buds with this lineup. You can also find additional takeout Thanksgiving recommendations on the BostonChefs.com website. Alma Gaucha.