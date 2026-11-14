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Alex Lloyd shines in debut as No. 1 Florida rolls past Merrimack
By Jake Rongholt,12 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) — Florida men’s basketball cruised past Merrimack 83-54, getting a boost from sophomore Alex Lloyd in his Gators debut. Lloyd made an early impression in front of the Rowdy Reptiles, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game. The Westminster Academy graduate also had a chance to throw down a dunk in front of the Gator faithful. He finished with 11 points and shot 50% from beyond the arc.