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Millener’s view on Solberg’s Rally2 concerns
By David Evans,7 days ago
M-Sport team principal Richard Millener has echoed Oliver Solberg’s request for a separate classification for Rally1 and Rally2 in next year’s World Rally Championship. Toyota’s Swede told DirtFish he and his Rally1 colleagues were concerned at the potential speed of Rally2 cars running in preferential positions on the road on loose surface rounds of the WRC next season.