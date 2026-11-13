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Bedford, Concord-Carlisle School Leaders Present Anti-Hate Strategies at Statewide Conference
By Michael Vyskocil,4 days ago
At the joint M.A.S.S./MASC conference on Nov. 4, leaders from Bedford and Concord-Carlisle school districts presented “Beyond Belonging: Creating a Culture of Understanding and Upstanding for All Students,” sharing ways to make schools safer and more inclusive. According to a Bedford Citizen report, the session brought together approximately...