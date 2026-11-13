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Massachusetts Power Bills Run 70% Above US Average. What Are Payments Really Supporting?
By Michael Vyskocil,7 days ago
For families across Massachusetts, reviewing their utility bill has been terrifying. Paul Craney, executive director of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said that Massachusetts residents face unusually high electricity costs. The average rate in August was just over 30 cents per kilowatt-hour, nearly 70% above the national average, according to federal data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.