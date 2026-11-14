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Public defender attorneys, immigrant-rights activists pepper sprayed by ICE agents while observing detainment near San Jose courthouse
By Robert Salonga and Caelyn Pender, The Mercury News,12 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tensions over aggressive federal immigration actions in and around Bay Area courts and jails flared again Friday with reports that public defender attorneys and immigrant-rights activists were pepper sprayed by ICE agents while recording them tackling and detaining a man just footsteps from the Hall of Justice in San Jose.
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