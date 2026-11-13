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Seton LaSalle makes plays in all 3 phases in Class 2A quarterfinal win over Ligonier Valley
By Sean McKean,11 days ago
Seton LaSalle used a dominant performance across all three phases of the game Friday night, rolling past Ligonier Valley, 48-10, to advance to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. The second-seeded Rebels (10-1) forced multiple turnovers, scored on a blocked punt and an interception return and consistently found ways to move the ball offensively in a convincing victory over the seventh-seeded Rams (9-3).
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