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Heel Tough Blog: Xavier Lewis Named Semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy
11 days ago
For the second time this week, Tar Heel defensive lineman Xavier Lewis has landed on a semifinalist list for a prestigious award. The Burlsworth Trophy released their list of ten semifinalists for the award that is handed out to the nation’s most outstanding player that began his career as a walk-on on Friday afternoon. Lewis is in his second season with the Tar Heels after coming in as walk-on prior to last season.