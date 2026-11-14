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Detectives investigate early-morning fatal shooting of woman in Pikesville
By HAYDEN WHIRLEY,12 days ago
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating an early-morning fatal shooting on Friday, according to Baltimore County police. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Saracen Drive and found 47-year-old Erika Atkinson unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene. Atkinson was transported...
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