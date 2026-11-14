undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Some flights out of Juneau delayed due to nationwide FAA grounding, Seaplanes flights unaffected
11 days ago
People leave the Juneau International Airport just after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO) A nationwide ground stop causing air travel delays on Friday does not appear to be affecting in-state flights for Juneau travelers. The Federal Aviation Administration issued...