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WSAZ Investigates | Community expresses concerns over residential treatment facility re-opening plans
By Charlie Roth,12 days ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced that the residential treatment facility called the Barboursville School was re-opening, which closed in February. The move is part of his effort to bring West Virginia’s 372 children who are currently receiving care out-of-state back home. “We have to stop...