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Game Day to Gift List: Your November Weekend Playbook for Starkville
11 days ago
November is a special time to be in Starkville! Football season is in full swing, Main Street is starting to glow with Christmas lights and local shops are filling up with gifts for everyone on your list. Whether you’re coming to cheer on the Bulldogs, get a head start on holiday shopping or simply enjoy a weekend away, there’s plenty to love about Mississippi’s College Town this time of year.