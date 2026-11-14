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Sheriff’s Office searches 3 smoke shops, 1 arrested, 1 wanted
By Stuart Rucker,12 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with SWAT, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Memphis Safe Task Force executed search warrants on November 10 at Smokey Mart Store on South Second Street, Raw Smokey Mart on Raleigh-LaGrange Road, and another smoke shop on the 500 block of Shellborne Circle.
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