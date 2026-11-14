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Remembering Dan Hicks: How Jimmy Roberts remembers his best friend colleague
By Jenny Yeh,12 days ago
NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 64. Hicks’s wife, Hannah Storm, who is an ESPN and SportsCenter anchor, posted on X saying, “Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.”