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Four Victory cruises to feature Chef Michelle Bernstein
By Anne Kalosh,12 days ago
One of America's most celebrated chefs, Michelle Bernstein, is scheduled to appear for special events, culinary demonstrations and tastings aboard Victory Cruise Lines in 2027. Regionally inspired dishes. Serving as culinary curator and chef partner, Bernstein will bring her distinctive flavors and culinary perspective to every itinerary and every menu...