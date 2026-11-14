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Everything Todd Golden said after Florida’s 83-54 win over Merrimack
By Nick Marcinko,12 days ago
The Florida Gators improved to 4-0 on the 2026/27 season following their 83-54 win over Merrimack on Friday night. Alex Lloyd, who made his first career start in place of the injured Boogie Fland, scored 11 points on 4-7 shooting including 3-6 from three-point range. Alex Condon posted 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes.