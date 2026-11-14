undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 11 Tennessee survives late push from Tennessee State
12 days ago
Terrence Hill Jr. scored 19 points and added five rebounds and five assists as No. 11 Tennessee held off Tennessee State for an 83-78 victory Friday night in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers (3-0) led 42-37 at halftime and by as many as 15 points in the second half before holding off the Tigers (2-2). Tennessee shot 43% from the field while limiting Tennessee State to 32%.