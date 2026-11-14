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Best Claude Code Training for Development Teams: Paloren Puts Reviewed Changes Ahead of Generated Code
11 days ago
NEW YORK CITY, US — November 10, 2026 — NEW YORK, NY: Paloren offers Claude Code training for software development teams, teaching a bounded path from an issue to a reviewed, tested change. The AI strategy, implementation, automation and training company covers repository context, permissions, implementation, testing and diagnosis in a non-production environment. Engineering leads can commission training around the team's stack and review process without granting production access.