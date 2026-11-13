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Washington Commanders Whiteboard: Notes and observations from Week 10
By John Portis,10 days ago
John Portis breaks down how and why the Commanders beat the Giants on Thursday Night Football. Before the advent of media devices, football coaches at all levels used simple whiteboards to outline plays, map out player positions and explain schemes in real time. Nowadays digital playbooks and tablets have taken over, but coaches still use whiteboards on occasion to impart information quickly and effectively. The following are some quick notes and observations from the Washington Commanders’ much-needed 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.