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1967 Fiat Dino 2000 Coupé
By Eduardo Zepeda,11 days ago
Geneva, March 1967. Fiat unveiled the Dino 2000 Coupé at the Geneva Motor Show, a Bertone-bodied 2+2 grand tourer powered by a Ferrari-designed V6. It arrived a few months after the Pininfarina-styled Dino Spider. Under the hood was a 2.0-liter, four-cam 65-degree V6 producing 158 hp at 7,200 rpm and about 123 lb-ft of torque, a version of the same engine used in Ferrari’s Dino 206 GT. The car existed because Enzo Ferrari needed 500 production engines to homologate his V6 for Formula 2, and only Fiat could build them in time. The Coupé rode on a wheelbase 270 millimeters longer than the Spider’s, which gave it two usable rear seats and a more grown-up, understated character. Fiat built 3,670 Dino 2000 Coupés between 1967 and 1969, all with left-hand drive, before the 2400 replaced it.