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Penn State men's hockey drops series opener to No. 2 Michigan, remains winless in conference play
By Sawyer Klasnick,11 days ago
Penn State, coming off being swept at home by Notre Dame last weekend, faced its toughest test of the season Friday night at Yost Ice Arena against No. 2 Michigan. Despite a late push, an early 3-0 deficit was too much to overcome as the Nittany Lions lost 6-3, dropping to 2-8-1 this season and 0-4-1 in Big Ten play.