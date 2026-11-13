undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Placer Gold 1971 Chevelle SS 454 Went From $6,500 to $40,000 in Days
By Johnny Puckett,11 days ago
Some auctions get busy because of a gimmick. This one got busy because of a spec sheet. The 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS with the LS5 454 big-block, listed on Hagerty Marketplace by dealer PJs_Auto_World in Clearwater, Florida, opened with a $100 bid on November 5. As of this writing it sits at $40,000 with 12 bids and a week left on the clock, and the bidding is scheduled to close Thursday, November 19, at 2:20 p.m. EST.