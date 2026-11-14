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Bought New for a 70th Birthday, This 1,986-Mile Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Is Live on Hemmings
By Elizabeth Puckett,11 days ago
A 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP coupe that was bought new for its first owner's 70th birthday is live on Hemmings with 1,986 claimed miles, no bids and a little over a week to go. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, listing is being run by the owner's son, who says he is executor of his parents' estate. If the odometer is right, the car has averaged roughly 117 miles a year since 2009.