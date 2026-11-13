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Mecum Kissimmee 2027 to Offer Ken Miles’ One-of-One 1964 Shelby 427 “Flip Top” Prototype Cobra
By Eve Nowell,11 days ago
Mecum Auctions is bringing one of the most significant Shelby Cobras ever built to Kissimmee, Florida. The 1964 Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Team Cobra, the one-off "Flip Top" developed by Ken Miles, will cross the block as Lot R919 on Saturday, January 16, at Mecum Kissimmee 2027, with an estimate in excess of $25 million. The auction runs January 5–17 at Osceola Heritage Park, and this Shelby 427 Prototype Cobra is one of the standout consignments in the Apex Collection.