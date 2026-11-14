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♫♫Do Wah Do: Do You Want To Know Some Secrets?♫♫
12 days ago
1A) Think like Chapman. He knew his opponent: what the opponent was really good at, and what he hated most. He made a game plan for just that opponent. On every shot, every serve, make him work a weakness. Chapman first proved this against Bike, a lefty, indomitable at waist-height and fast to recover center. Chapman sent him lobs and paced ceiling balls to his right hand, from anywhere on the court. (So? Drill your specific-opponent-frustrating shots from every court position; move your drill spot around, and drill that for each expected anticipated opponent you will face. Notice your drills and shot-selections change for each opponent, so you will want dedicated drills for each opponent one at a time.)