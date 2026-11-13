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Maura Launches Lifestyle Intelligence Platform for Luxury Fashion, Adds Lorena Antoniazzi and Henry Beguelin as Customers
8 days ago
NEW YORK, NY, November 13, 2026 (EZ Newswire) -- Maura today launched its AI-powered lifestyle intelligence platform, giving luxury fashion brands a view into what happens after the sale. Brands can now see what customers own, how they wear it and how their personal style changes over time. Maura also announced Italian luxury houses Lorena Antoniazzi and Henry Beguelin as new customers.