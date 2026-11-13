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Winter Weather Advisories: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Threaten Mountain Passes Saturday
By Adam Lynton,10 days ago
Autoblog and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Up to 8 inches of snow is forecast Saturday over a string of high mountain passes under winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service. Forecasters warn that travel could be very difficult, and one office specifically warns that tire traction will be reduced. For anyone driving over a pass this weekend, the tread left on their tires may matter as much as the snow totals.