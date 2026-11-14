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CLASS A STATE VOLLEYBALL: Shipler, Mayer Lutheran bounce-back with sweep of SESM
By Kip Kovar,11 days ago
ST. PAUL — A loss at any level can sting for sure. When it takes away your shot at playing for another state championship, it hurts even more. For Ellie Shipler and the Mayer Lutheran volleyball team, there was certainly disappointment coming off their loss to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the quarterfinals. That pain lingered into the night and early morning, but with the season on the line, Shipler and the Crusaders answered the call in a big way with an impressive 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19) bounce-back sweep of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Nov. 13 at Grand Casino Arena.