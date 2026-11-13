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1970 Dodge Challenger R/T For Sale With 96,199 Miles Shown Wraps 440 V8 In Plum Crazy Purple
By Chris Tsui,11 days ago
It wasn't that long ago that a different, clean, Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Charger caught our eye on the used market, but there's now a Challenger R/T from the same year and painted the same color available. Apparently, we like Purple around here. Spotted on Hemmings Classified is a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T with 96,199 miles on the odometer. The seller, Ryle's Rides in Sacramento, California, is asking $69,995 for it.