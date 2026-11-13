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Woman Hits Parked Tesla at California Supercharger, Accuses Owner of Racism As He Starts Filming
By Nat Collazo,11 days ago
A trip to a Tesla Supercharger is usually uneventful, but one California driver claims an ordinary charging stop turned into an uncomfortable confrontation with another Tesla owner. What began with a woman allegedly opening her car door into a neighboring vehicle quickly escalated into accusations of racism and an attempt to grab the owner's phone.
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