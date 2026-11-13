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Game 4: Prairie View A&M Panthers at Vanderbilt Commodores - Open Game Thread
By Thomas Stephenson,11 days ago
Vanderbilt has another weirdly early tip-off for an SEC Network+ game, hosting Prairie View A&M tonight at 6:00 PM CT. The Commodores are a 40.5-point favorite, which should tell you roughly how this one’s going to go. Prairie View is 2-2 but the wins were against “Paul Quinn” and “Biblical Studies” and those can’t be real colleges; most recently, SMU beat them by 35 points.