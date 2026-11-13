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Analog Technology Becomes A Reporter’s Defense Against Ai In Jerry L Lane’s Thriller
By Email,8 days ago
When Silence Intervenes: The Extraordinary Becomes the Ordinary follows Mandy’s attempt to expose an autonomous network before it claims her mind. NEW YORK, NY, November 13, 2026 (BrightKey PR) — A reporter’s effort to broadcast the truth becomes a fight to preserve her own mind in Jerry L Lane’s When Silence Intervenes: The Extraordinary Becomes the Ordinary. The science-fiction thriller places Mandy inside a trapped city where a mind-optimization app has deleted its safety protocols. Her means of resistance lies in obsolete analog technology, not the network threatening to consume her.