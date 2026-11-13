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Jean Kipchumba and Monica Wanjiku shine again for Mizzou cross country at Midwest Regional
By Sagan Alsop, Columbia Missourian,10 days ago
Mizzou women's cross country placed fourth while the men's team landed fifth Friday at the Midwest Region Cross Country Championships in Ames, Iowa. Neither squad secured an automatic qualification to the NCAA Championship, as they are only given to the top-two teams. Instead, they will have to hope for an at-large bid.