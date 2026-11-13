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Argentina tennis standout Luciana Moyano signed to join Mizzou starting in spring season
By Thomas Sullivan, Columbia Missourian,9 days ago
Luciana Moyano, who holds a Universal Tennis Ranking of 10.21, has signed with the Tigers. She will come to Columbia in the spring. Moyano is from Cordoba, Argentina. Mizzou tennis has now rounded out its 2027 recruitment class with the second signee from South America. With Moyano's signing, the Tigers cannot fit any more players under the roster limit of 10 next season.