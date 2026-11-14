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. Rural Northern California teens explore medical careers at Chico State
By Steve Grimes,12 days ago
CHICO, Calif. —Rural communities across Northern California are facing a growing shortage of doctors and nurses, and local medical professionals are working to change that. Nearly 200 high school students from medically underserved towns packed the Bell Memorial Union Auditorium at Chico State for a special career exploration event. Students met face-to-face with doctors, nurses and social workers to explore health careers close to home.
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