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PHOTOS: Pope Leo XIV returns to his former diocese of Chiclayo, Peru
By EWTN News Staff,12 days ago
Pope Leo XIV returned to Chiclayo, Peru, on Nov. 13, visiting the South American diocese he led for nearly a decade and celebrating Mass there as pope for the first time. The Holy Father led the Chiclayo Diocese from 2015 to 2023 before then-Pope Francis appointed him as the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. The pope has referred to Peru as his “homeland”; prior to leading the Diocese of Chiclayo he served as a missionary there for years.