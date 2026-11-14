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Resisting erasure: Welton Street Cafe and 40 Years of change in Denver's Five Points
By Rocky Mountain Community Radio,12 days ago
For generations, Denver's Five Points neighborhood was the heart of the city's Black community. Known as the Harlem of the West for its rich jazz history, the neighborhood was home to Black-owned restaurants, shops, barbershops, music venues, and families whose lives were deeply connected to the businesses along Welton Street.
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