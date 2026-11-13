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RCPS Board selects McPherson & Jacobson LLC to conduct National Superintendent Search
11 days ago
The Roanoke City School Board on November 4 selected Omaha-based McPherson & Jacobson LLC to conduct a national search for the next superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS). The firm, which specializes in superintendent and executive searches for school divisions and nonprofits, will work closely with the School Board over the next several months to build a pool of qualified candidates and guide the search process.