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Newsom’s Power Play Left Democrats Bruised. They’re Betting on Becerra to Lead Them Forward
By HSJC Newsroom,10 days ago
Sacramento’s power dynamics appear headed for a reset as Governor-elect Xavier Becerra signals a notably different approach to working with the Legislature than his predecessor, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was often criticized — even by fellow Democrats — for springing major policy decisions on lawmakers at the eleventh hour and using looming deadlines to push proposals through with little room for debate.