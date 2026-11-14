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AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Down From Last Week, Collision Up
By Jeremy Thomas,12 days ago
AEW Dynamite & Collision was a three-hour block this week ahead of AEW Full Gear, and the ratings & audience were down for Dynamite while up for Collision. Wednesday’s show brought in a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic for the regular two hours (aka Dynamite) and 742,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Meanwhile, the Collision hour did a 0.12 in the demo rating and 500,000 viewers.