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When Real Estate Agents Serve Two Masters: The Hidden Conflict Behind Dual Agency
By HSJC Newsroom,10 days ago
Claudia Ochoa and Cesar Gonzalez thought it was strange when they were told to drop their real estate agent partway through buying their first home. Before the Santa Rosa couple could put in an offer on a newly built house on the city’s west side, they were informed that they would need to switch to a different agent — one who worked for W Real Estate, the same brokerage representing the home’s developer. For Ochoa and Gonzalez, both working full time while raising three young children, the request seemed like just another confusing wrinkle in California’s home-buying process. The house was close to their kids’ school, and switching agents appeared to be the only way to make an offer, so they went along with it.